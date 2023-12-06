FPPD Officer Pulliam, and K-9 Wyatt, Track Down Vehicle Burglary Suspect, Two Others Maybe at Large

FPPD Fort Pierce Police Officer James Pulliam and his K-9 partner, Wyatt.

Fort Pierce - Wednesday December 6, 2023: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) Officer James Pulliam and his K-9 partner, Wyatt, tracked down one vehicle burglary suspect early this morning. Two others maybe remain at large and police are asking for the public's help finding them.

Just after 3 a.m. early Tuesday morning FPPD responded to a report that three people were trying to break into a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Texas Court road.

Officer Pulliam and K-9 Wyatt were among those who responded. When they arrived they spotted three subjects fleeing from the area, according to a release from FPPD PIO Larry Croom.

They were able to quickly track down and arrest one of the suspects who has been identified as 18-year-old Latravious Zavion Holmes. The K-9 team of Officer Pulliman and Wyatt also found a loaded handgun and two black ski masks.

Holmes was charged with loitering or prowling. He was confined at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case, or the two other individuals who were reportedly involved, is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.