FWC Names Charles “Rett” Boyd Assistant Executive Director and George Warthen as Chief Conservation Officer

Florida - Wednesday December 6, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has named Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Executive Director Roger Young announced Charles “Rett” Boyd as Assistant Executive Director and George Warthen as Chief Conservation Officer, two key leadership positions that will ensure the continued success of the FWC and its mission.

“Rett and George will do a great job moving the agency forward and taking it to the next level,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto At the FWC Commission meeting in Orlando Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to have Rett and George in these two important leadership positions. Both have extensive experience within the FWC and I have no doubt they will bring a visionary approach and unwavering dedication to furthering our conservation efforts,” said Executive Director Roger Young.

Rett started with the FWC in 2003 after graduating from Law Enforcement Academy Class 5. Over his 20-year career, Rett has been instrumental in the Division of Law Enforcement serving in critical roles at the Training Academy, Statewide Investigations and Operational Support. Since 2016, Rett has served as the Deputy Chief of LE. In his current role, he excels at managing a complex more than $200 million budget, supervising LE’s communication and technology section, and overseeing the policy and discipline process. Rett also created and implemented a Career Development Plan for FWC officers, which incentivizes training and retention.

George began his career with the FWC in 2010 with the Division of Hunting and Game Management, serving as the Northwest Regional Coordinator for the Hunter Safety Program. George continued his work with HGM as he relocated to central Florida to join the Northeast Region as the Director of the Ocala Conservation Center. In 2018, George became the Northwest Regional Director, where he led regional operations during the response to Hurricane Michael. George moved to Tallahassee in 2019 to serve as the HGM Division Director, where he has worked to further the Division’s mission of managing and conserving game wildlife for the future while fostering safe and responsible hunting.

For more information about the FWC, visit MyFWC.com/about and click on “Overview” and then on “Programs of the FWC” at the bottom of the page.