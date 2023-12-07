FPPD: 35-Year-Old Fort Pierce Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

Fort Pierce - Thursday December 7, 2023: Detectives with the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office have arrested 35-year-old Jarmorey Joshua Canty and charged him with Trafficking Phenethylamines, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine.

The arrested were made yesterday, Wednesday December 6, when authorities executed search warrants at apartments in the 1200 block of North 16th Street.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted in this joint narcotics investigation which yielded:

Approximately 1 kilogram of MDPV

57.5 grams of crack cocaine

114.8 grams of powder cocaine

486 grams of marijuana

225 packages of marijuana edibles

$52,849 in U.S. currency

“Today’s arrests and seizures highlight the effective partnerships among our agencies,” said Fort Pierce Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney. “This enforcement operation is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any further information about this case or other cases of drug dealing is asked to call the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772 467-6800.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Treasure Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.