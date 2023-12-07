Sebastian Police Arrest Andrea Duncan on Drug Charges

SPD

Sebastian - December 7, 2023: Sebastian Police (SPD) arrested Andrea Duncan last Saturday night after Officer Mike Brandes observed the car she was driving crash into a fuel pump at Cumberland Farms and then leave the scene.

Duncan was soon pulled over by Officer Brandes who then noticed that she was making "furtive movements in the area of her groin," according to a release posted on the Sebastian Police Department Facebook page.

A female Indian River County deputy was called in to conduct a body search and Duncan was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

SPD Officer Anthony Irwin and his K9 partner Suma also responded and located additional drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Duncan was booked into the county jail on charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.