Criminal Justice Leaders Graduate from the 56th Chief Executive Seminar

Florida - Friday December 8, 2023: The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute graduated 18 chief executives Thursday from the 56th Chief Executive Seminar.

The graduates represent criminal justice agencies from around the state and serve in leadership roles within their agencies.

Participants met for one week a month for three months, taking classes on topics such as future trends, social media, stress management, succession planning and communicating in a crisis to name a few.

The goal of the Chief Executive Seminar is to prepare Florida’s criminal justice leadership for the challenging demands of the future. Class participants study trends and events that may affect criminal justice professionals and Florida, while developing new leadership skills to address the changes that lie ahead.

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute is part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is affiliated with the state university system. It was established in 1990 by the Florida Legislature in recognition of the need for an innovative and multifaceted approach to the education and training of criminal justice professionals.

Here is the list of graduates from the 56th Chief Executive Seminar:

