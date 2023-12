SLCFD

SLCFD

Port St. Lucie - Friday December 8, 2023: A family of 4 was displaced this morning following an early morning fire in Port St. Lucie.

Shortly after 2 a.m. a fire alarm alerted the family and they were able to get out of their home safely.

When St. Lucie County Fire District units arrived heavy smoke was coming out of the house.

The fire was brought under control by 2:42 a.m.

There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.