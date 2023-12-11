AAA: Florida Gas Prices Sink to a New 2023 Low
Florida - Monday December 11, 2023: Florida gas prices are now the lowest of 2023. The state average dropped 15 cents last week, settling at $3.00 per gallon on Sunday.
"Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike."
- Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- State and metro averages can be found here
Regional Florida Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Naples ($3.13), Sebring ($3.09)
- Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Panama City ($2.85)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
AAA Resources for Drivers
- Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
- Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
- Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
- Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.