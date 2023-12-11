AAA: Florida Gas Prices Sink to a New 2023 Low

Florida - Monday December 11, 2023: Florida gas prices are now the lowest of 2023. The state average dropped 15 cents last week, settling at $3.00 per gallon on Sunday.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike."

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Naples ($3.13), Sebring ($3.09)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Panama City ($2.85)

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

