AAA: Florida Gas Prices Sink to a New 2023 Low

WQCS | By WQCS
Published December 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST

Florida - Monday December 11, 2023: Florida gas prices are now the lowest of 2023. The state average dropped 15 cents last week, settling at $3.00 per gallon on Sunday.

"Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike."

Find Florida Gas Prices

Regional Florida Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.21), Naples ($3.13), Sebring ($3.09)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.85), Panama City ($2.85)

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Ways to Save on Gasoline

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community. 
  • Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.
  • Get a tune-up. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.
  • Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.
  • Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.
