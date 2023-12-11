Fort Pierce Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Jesus Pozos Pozos on Weapon and Drug Charges

Fort Pierce - Monday December 11, 2023: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) have arrested 21-year-old Jesus Pozos Pozos on weapon and drug charges.

The case began last Saturday night, December 9, when detectives with the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) were patrolling the northwest area of the City. They heard multiple gunshots being fired. They were able to quickly located the source of the gunfire, a residence in the 400 block of South 22nd Street.

They checked around the home for any possible victims, and then knocked on the front and back doors to gain entry. No one answered. The detectives subsequently obtained a search warrant and made a forced entry into the home with the assistance of road patrol officers.

Two people were found inside, one of whom was Jesus Pozos Pozos. The investigation revealed that he had fired his AK-47 in the air behind the residence, according to a release from FPPD. Pozos Pozos was charged and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Detectives seized 2 AR-15 carbines, 2 AK-47 rifles, 4 handguns, one of which was stolen, and a large number of loaded magazines and ammunition. In addition 4.5 pounds of marijuana, some powdered cocaine and about $59,000 in cash was recovered.

“This is another great example of the outstanding police work by the men and women of the Fort Pierce Police Department,” said Chief Diane Hobley-Burney. “I am extremely proud of their efforts and the tireless work they put forth to keep the citizens of the beautiful city of Fort Pierce safe.”Th