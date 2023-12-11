MCSO: 76-Year-Old Charged with Stealing Thousand Dollar Bottles of Booze from Martin County Liquor Stores

MCSO

Martin County - Monday December 11, 2023: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) detectives have arrested 76-year old Mervin Hadden. He is accused of breaking into and stealing high end liquor from various package stores in Martin County. Some of the bottles that were stolen are valued at over $2,500.

MCSO Detectives identified him as the suspect through store surveillance video, according to a release from MCSO. At one store the suspect left a crowbar and a mask behind, which MCSO says enabled them to make a positive identification.

Hadden lives in of North Broward County. A probable cause warrant was obtained for his arrest, and he was located and taken into custody. Bond was set at $20,000.

Inside his vehicle detectives found a bottle of 25 year old Macallan single malt whisky, worth $2,599.99.