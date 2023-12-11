Humane Society of the Treasure Coast Urgently Appeals for Help Caring for 26 Animals Seized from a Suspect's Home

MCSO

MCSO

Martin County - Monday December 11, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Animal Control Officers were forced to seize 26 animals from a home following the arrest of the man who lived in the home.

The animals include dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, and multiple chickens. The animals are being held by the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast pending the outcome of the investigation, which could take several weeks.

The shelter is at near capacity, and the care of the animals is constant and costly. As a result the Humane Society is seeking help from the public to care for the animals. They need donations of wet dog and cat food, chicken feed and chicken enrichment toys, as well as financial donations to provide medical care for the animals.

All of the animals are in need of medical care, including vaccinations and preventatives. In addition, some of the animals need emergency medical attention that is currently being provided by the shelter.

The animals seized from the suspects home are not up for adoption while the investigation is still underway. But there are many other animals at the shelter that are available for adoption.