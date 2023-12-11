Stuart Police Arrest 21-year-old Nathanael Gotras on Armed Robbery Charge

Stuart - Monday December 11, 2023: Stuart Police (SPD) have arrested 21-year-old Nathanael Gotras of Plantation for armed robbery.

Officers responded to the reported armed robbery just after midnight last Thursday.

The victim was walking in the parking lot of the apartment complex when an armed man wearing a black ski mask approached, according to a release from the SPD. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint and demanded the victim's cell phone. The suspect took the cell phone, pushed the victim to the ground, and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect was later identified as Nathanael Gotras.

Officers tracked the cell phone to a residential area in Stuart, where they found a vehicle that matched the description of the one Gotras was seen fleeing in.

Inside the vehicle police found a black ski mask and the iPhone belonging to the victim. The handgun was recovered inside the residence where Gotras was found. It was later determined that the firearm had been stolen early last week.

Gotras was arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail.