PSLPD Seeks the Public's Help Identifying Driver of Sierra Pickup Who Fled the Scene of a Crash

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday December 12, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a hit and run crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of SW Savona Blvd. and SW Patricia Avenue at 5:12 p.m. last week on Monday December 4th.

The suspect vehicle is a white GMC Sierra 4-door. The driver of the Sierra was making a turn onto SW Patricia when he struck the front end of a white sedan that had come to a halt at the stop sign on SW Patricia at the intersection with Savona. A small tree in the way of the camera's line-of-sight obscured the actual collision, but the sound of the crash can be heard on the video attached below.

The suspect vehicle then backed up, and fled, nearly hitting a white SUV that was turning onto SW Patricia right behind the Sierra.

The driver of the Sierra is described as a white male, slender build, 60 to 70 years of age, with dirty blonde or light brown shoulder length hair, and wearing glasses.

If you have any information related to the accident or the driver of the Sierra you are asked to call PSLPD Officer David Goldstein at 871-5000. You can also remain anonymous and have a chance of winning an award by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).