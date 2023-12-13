NWS Melbourne - Hazardous Coastal Conditions Through Saturday
East Central Florida - Wednesday December 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) is warning that hazardous seas and surf are developing today, and those conditions are forecast to remain in effect through Saturday.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Atlantic waters, and a Gale Warning will be in effect by 10 pm Wednesday night. Vessels should remain in port.
The cause is a strengthening onshore wind flow. Gusts of between 25 and 35 mph are this Wednesday afternoon and that will lead to increasingly hazardous conditions along the coast.
Large breaking waves and numerous life-threatening rip currents are expected within the surf zone along all east central Florida Atlantic beaches.
Considerable mid- and upper-level clouds will stream overhead throughout today, and a few showers will push onshore from the Atlantic.
Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year.
HAZARDOUS COASTAL CONDITIONS
- THUNDERSTORM IMPACT: A few storms will be possible over the Atlantic waters of the Treasure Coast, and near the Gulf Stream into tonight. Lightning is not expected over land.
- HIGH WIND IMPACT: Breezy to windy conditions developing by late morning and through Wednesday afternoon will be capable of gusts near 30 mph. Small items can be tossed by the wind, and high profile vehicles may be challenging to fully control on bridges and causeways.
- COASTAL FLOOD IMPACT: Onshore winds and rough surf will bring the chance of beach erosion this evening and again by early Thursday during times of high tide.
- RIP CURRENT IMPACT: Surf conditions along with increasing winds will produce a High Risk of rip currents at area beaches today. Entering the water is not recommended.
- WIND AND SEA IMPACT: A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Atlantic waters. As northeast winds build to between 20 and 25 knots, seas will build to 5 between 7 feet nearshore, and 7 to 10 feet over the Gulf Stream and offshore by Wednesday night. A Gale Warning will be in effect by 10 pm tonight and vessels should remain in port.