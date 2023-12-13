NWS Melbourne - Hazardous Coastal Conditions Through Saturday

East Central Florida - Wednesday December 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) is warning that hazardous seas and surf are developing today, and those conditions are forecast to remain in effect through Saturday.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Atlantic waters, and a Gale Warning will be in effect by 10 pm Wednesday night. Vessels should remain in port.

The cause is a strengthening onshore wind flow. Gusts of between 25 and 35 mph are this Wednesday afternoon and that will lead to increasingly hazardous conditions along the coast.

Large breaking waves and numerous life-threatening rip currents are expected within the surf zone along all east central Florida Atlantic beaches.

Considerable mid- and upper-level clouds will stream overhead throughout today, and a few showers will push onshore from the Atlantic.

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

HAZARDOUS COASTAL CONDITIONS