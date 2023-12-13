NWS Melbourne: High Surf Advisory, Rip Current Risk, Coastal Flood Watch, Small Craft Advisory, and Gale Warning Taking Effect

East Central Florida - Wednesday December 13, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne (NWS) has issued a High Surf Advisory, a Rip Current Risk warning, a Coastal Flood Watch, as well as Small Craft and Gale warnings for the Treasure and Space coasts. Some of them will remain in effect until Saturday.

The reason for all these notices is a strengthening onshore wind flow which is expected to produce gusts of between 25 and 35 mph by Wednesday afternoon and that will lead to increasingly hazardous conditions along the coast.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.



WHAT: Large breaking waves of 5 to 13 feet expected in the surf zone.



WHERE: Coastal Indian River, coastal Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties, as well as northern Brevard barrier islands and southern Brevard barrier islands.



WHEN: The High Surf Advisory will take effect at 10 PM Wednesday evening and remain in effect until 1 PM Saturday.



The High Surf Advisory will take effect at 10 PM Wednesday evening and remain in effect until 1 PM Saturday. IMPACTS: Shoreline erosion, Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion at time of high tide.

RIP CURRENT RISK

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

Entering the water is not recommended. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.



WHAT: Dangerous rip currents are expected.



WHERE: Coastal Indian River, coastal Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties, as well as northern Brevard barrier islands and southern Brevard barrier islands.



WHEN: The High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through Wednesday evening.



The High Rip Current Risk remains in effect through Wednesday evening. IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Conditions favorable for coastal flooding are expected to develop. Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings and take necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



WHAT: Significant coastal flooding possible.



WHERE: Coastal Indian River, coastal Saint Lucie, and Martin Counties, as well as northern Brevard barrier islands and southern Brevard barrier islands.



WHEN: The Coastal Flood Watch takes effect Wednesday night and will remain in effect through Saturday afternoon.



The Coastal Flood Watch takes effect Wednesday night and will remain in effect through Saturday afternoon. IMPACTS: Low lying coastal properties including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion may occur.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Atlantic waters for northeast winds around 20 to 25 knots, with seas building to 5 to 7 feet nearshore and 7 to 10 over the Gulf Stream and offshore tonight.



GALE WARNING

A Gale Warning will be in effect by 10 pm tonight and vessels should remain in port.