Okeechobee County Sheriff Charges Joseph Sallette with 10 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Okeechobee County - Friday December 15, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has announced the arrest of Joseph Sallette who has been charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography (FSS 827.071(5)(A)-).

According to a post on the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Facebook page, Sallette gave one of his cellphones to a local resident who discovered pornographic pictures of children on the cell phone. That person notified law enforcement and turned the phone over to the Sheriff.

A search warrant was obtained to do a forensic download of the cellphone which revealed a copious amount of child pornography.

Detective Ashley Rojas and Detective Noah Wenrick took Sallette into custody Thursday, December 14th.

Shortly after his arrest, another cellphone belonging to Sallette was seized and it "yielded even more" child pornographic images.

Sallette was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.

The Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact OCSO Detective Noah Wenrick at (863)-763-3117.