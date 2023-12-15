'PSLinLights' Party Now Indoors Due to Potentially Windy and Rainy Forecast

Port St. Lucie - Friday December 15, 2023: The PSLinLights Party, featuring Forever Motown full-stage show, is now indoors due to the potentially windy and rainy forecast.

The event begins tonight, Friday December 15, at 5 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. Don’t let bad weather keep you away!

Forever Motown brings the music and the magic of the season to you at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center. With nine all-star performers, including a live band, this high-energy musical journey features three Motown legends GC Cameron, former lead singer of The Spinners; Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations; and Traci Robinson, former lead singer of The Marvelettes.

The PSLinLights Party will also showcase some of the City’s most over-the-top residential holiday light displays, a snow globe experience, a North Pole dance freeze, free cookies and cocoa, crafts, and a virtual pet costume contest. Admission is free.

NEW Virtual Festive Pet Contest

The in-person Festive Pet Contest has been transformed into a virtual event to ensure the safety of both pets and attendees.

Ways to participate:

1. Enter the contest. Dress your pet in its finest holiday costume. Registration is open until Dec. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Register here.

2. Cast your vote. Join us at 6:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 15 either in person at the PSLinLights Party or on the City’s Facebook page for a live voting opportunity.

3. Watch the winners announced during the live stream.