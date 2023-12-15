St. Lucie County Fire District Officially Welcomes 20 New Firefighters

SLCFD

St.Lucie County - Friday December 15, 2023: The St. Lucie County Fire District today officially welcomed twenty new firefighters today at a swearing-in ceremony.

Over the last five weeks, under the supervision of the Training & Safety Division, these 20 recruits have been put through a rigorous orientation that tested their physical and mental agility. They are now ready to join the ranks and anxious to begin.

Fire District Administration, Fire Board Commissioners, personnel and family members gathered to recognize and welcome the County's newest firefighters.

The “swearing-in is not just about welcoming 20 new firefighters," said Fire Chief Jeff Lee, "it’s a celebration of our shared commitment to community safety. It marks a pivotal moment not only for our new firefighters but for the entire community.”

The pinning and swearing-in ceremony for new firefighters was held at the Christ Fellowship in Tradition.

St. Lucie County's New Firefighters

New Firefighters

James Ashley

Bryce Barber

Dylan Brister

Shamarie Bryan

Joseph Cannon

Joseph Coburn

Jacob Cox

Kyle Currey

Anthony D'Ambra

Jason Demata

Alejandro Echeverri

John Edmondson

Matthew Garbers

Jordan Krywinski-Mummiani

Luke Lohse

Isabel Maldonado

Scott Oneyear

Kameron Dominquez

Jaime Krupilis

Ariel Dominguez