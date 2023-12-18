Florida Gas Prices Sink to a Two-Year Low; Sunday's State Average Was $2.86 a Gallon

Florida - Monday December 18, 2023: Florida gas prices have plummeted to 2-year lows. Sunday's state average was $2.86 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since June 2021.

Florida gas prices have been on a free fall, declining 31 cents in the past 17 days. As of Sunday, 88% of Florida gas stations have pump prices below $3 a gallon. Thirty-three percent of Florida filling stations have pump below $2.75/g.

"Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays."

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.09), Naples ($3.00), Homosassa Springs ($2.99)

• Least expensive metro markets – Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.73), Orlando ($2.73), Pensacola ($2.74)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

