NWS Melbourne: Breezy and Remaining Cool Today with Rough Seas and Surf

East Central Florida - Monday December 18, 2023: It will remain rather cool today as morning temperatures in the 50s only recover into the 60s this afternoon.

Considerable morning cloudiness will improve this afternoon as more periods of sunshine become evident this afternoon. Expect winds out of the north to Northwest at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts from mid morning through the afternoon. There remains a High Risk of rip currents at area beaches. Entering the water is strongly discouraged. A Small Craft Advisory remains in place over the Atlantic waters today.

EXCESSIVE COLD IMPACT

Overnight low temperatures in the 40s tonight will lead to wind chill values in the mid to upper 30s, with the coldest sites north and west of I-4. While conditions do not warrant a Wind Chill Advisory, residents and visitors should be aware of these cold temperatures, especially vulnerable populations.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A high risk of dangerous rip currents, as well as rough surf, continues at all east central Florida Atlantic beaches. Entering the water is strongly discouraged.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Westerly winds around 15 to 20 knots today will increase tonight, as they veer northerly behind a passing cold front, increasing once again to 20 to 25 knots late. Seas up to 7 to 10 feet this morning becoming 6 to 9 feet and allowing for the Small Craft Advisories over the nearshore waters to expire mid-morning. Small craft should continue to exercise caution in these areas.

Tonight, Small Craft Advisories will expand to again cover the nearshore waters, as seas build to 7 to 9 feet behind the front.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT

With recent rains, the Saint Johns River at Astor has risen to Moderate Flood Stage overnight. The river is forecast to crest this morning, as rainfall over the basin drains into the river.

With the lengthy period of northerly winds continuing throughout the week, levels will remain steady with a very gradual decline, remaining well within Minor Flood Stage.