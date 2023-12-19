FDA: Quaker Oats Recalls Granola Bars and Granola Cereals Due to Possible Health Risk

Florida - Wednesday December 20, 2023: Quaker Oats has announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The products listed are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. Quaker has informed the FDA of its actions.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

CLICK HERE to view the list of the products effected. Consumers should check their pantries to see if they have any of the products listed, and dispose of them.

Additionally, consumers with any product noted below can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer for additional information or product reimbursement.