Founding Friends of Treasure Coast Hospice Receive Outstanding Group Supporting Philanthropy Award

Stuart - Wednesday December 20, 2023: The Founding Friends of Treasure Coast Hospice (FFOTCH) recently received the 2023 National Philanthropy Day Outstanding Group Supporting Philanthropy Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Treasure Coast Chapter.

More than 200 people attended the AFP awards ceremony and luncheon held on November 15th, National Philanthropy Day, at Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club in Palm City. Philanthropy Day is observed annually to recognize all of the great contributions and philanthropy efforts made by individuals and organizations around the world.

The Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation nominated FFOTCH for its unwavering support of Treasure Coast Hospice’s Youth and Family Grief Support Programs. The Outstanding Group Supporting Philanthropy Award is a well-deserved achievement for FFOTCH. Since 1982, FFOTCH's dedicated group of volunteers has supported Treasure Coast Hospice’s mission to provide access to compassionate, caring, expert and professional hospice and grief support services to patients and families at the end of life. FFOTCH’s efforts have resulted in countless hours of time and giving totaling more than $4,740,000.

“We were all inspired by the many wonderful stories of philanthropy in our community. We are especially grateful for the recognition by both Treasure Coast Hospice as well as the AFP Southwest Chapter judges,” said FFOTCH President Christine Kaufman. “This award showcases all of the people who have supported our fundraising efforts to benefit the Youth and Family Grief Support Programs at Treasure Coast Hospice.”

To learn more about the FFOTCH, please visit www.TreasureHealth.org.