Governor Awards More Than $6.5 Million For Infrastructure Improvements Through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

Florida - Thursday December 21, 2023: Governor DeSantis has awarded more than $6.5 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF) to support key infrastructure improvements that will help bridge supply chain gaps and increase access to industrial sites.

The JGGF awards will help expand business opportunities and create more than 2,900 new high-wage jobs and facilitate the growth of Florida’s aerospace, defense and manufacturing sectors.

“These infrastructure investments will support local economies and create nearly 3,000 new jobs,” said the Governor.

“As people and businesses continue to move to Florida, investments in public infrastructure cement good, high-paying job opportunities and make it possible for businesses to relocate and expand," said Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly.

The following entities will receive an award through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund:



Marion County Board of County Commissioners ($4,746,307) – to complete the final phase of the infrastructure improvements to Florida Crossroads Commerce Park, an industrial park that will target the food manufacturing and distribution, consumer product distribution, E-commerce and aviation and aerospace manufacturing industries.



– to complete the final phase of the infrastructure improvements to Florida Crossroads Commerce Park, an industrial park that will target the food manufacturing and distribution, consumer product distribution, E-commerce and aviation and aerospace manufacturing industries. City of Ormond Beach ($1,623,426) – to increase access and promote business development at Ormond Beach Airport Business Park by installing a secondary access road to connect the City’s Airport Business Park to Pineland Trail.



– to increase access and promote business development at Ormond Beach Airport Business Park by installing a secondary access road to connect the City’s Airport Business Park to Pineland Trail. City of Haines City ($200,000) – to repair a rail spur which will help commercial manufacturers in the area to distribute products such as food, lumber, trusses and housing components.

Since 2019, more than $191 million has been awarded through the Job Growth Grant Fund, making strategic investments in programs that build stronger communities and support workforce training across the state.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.