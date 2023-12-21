Indian River State College HOSA and Lambda Nu Students Deliver Holiday Cheer to Local Seniors

Fort Pierce - Thursday 21, 2023: Indian River State College (IRSC) student leaders devoted their time this November towards a rather noteworthy community service project—creating custom-made seasonal cards to share with seniors in local communities throughout the upcoming year.

IRSC students from HOSA—Health Occupations Students of America and the Lambda Nu Honor Society worked alongside Radiography students to create handmade cards to share at three healthcare senior living centers whose residents will be the benefactors of this special project.

Emlyn Anderson, Assistant Professor and IRSC HOSA chapter faculty advisor, organized the project based on participation in a similar project during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, she was simply looking for a way to connect with colleagues and students.

“I did not realize the positive impact of creating simple cards until I received a very thoughtful thank you letter in 2022 from one of the seniors who received one of the handmade cards.” That resident expressed her deep gratitude by creating her own handmade thank you card shared Anderson. “She felt the love from the IRSC community. This project shares that same importance of connectivity with others and an act of kindness from our students.”

Indian River State College student leaders earned a total of 62 volunteer hours and creatively crafted a total of 186 cards. The cards will be shared with residents of Addington Place of Stuart, Senior Living and Memory Care, Palm City Nursing and Rehab Center, and Pelican Landing Assisted Living & Memory Care in Sebastian.

“I feel amazing about delivering these cards to the seniors at the living facility,” shares Rachal Cannon one of the HOSA student leaders who participated in the project. I know that it means a lot especially to my grandma who is a resident there. “I just know that these cards will not only brighten the residents’ holiday but also their families.”

We are Pioneer Proud of Indian River State College students’ commitment to our community members in need. For more information about HOSA Lambda Nu is a national honor society for radiologic and imaging sciences students. The purpose of the organization is to foster academic and clinical practical scholarship at the highest levels, to promote mentoring of students in and preparing to enter a field of imaging sciences and to provide information to the college community and general public concerning imaging sciences.

Lambda Nu is a national honor society for radiologic and imaging sciences students. For more information on the society, contact Kelly Arnone at karnone@irsc.edu.

For more information about the IRSC HOSA—Health Occupations Students of America chapter, contact Emlyn Anderson at euanders@irsc.edu

IRSC HOSA Chapter Members

Sara Anderson

Rachel Cannon

Kalleigh Denmark

Layloni Morris

Jacob O'Meally

Johanna Peralta-Leon

Joelle Rucker

Angel Sanchez

Aubrey Savard

Emlyn Anderson

Lambda Nu and Radiography Students

Sierra Motsinger

Ryan Fetzer

Irina Steele

Kaitlyn Hixon

Juan-Carlos Mimbella

Maria Paiz

Daijah Clarke

Cara Leadabrand

Marissa Weiss

Madison Green

Hannah Myers

Megan Martin

Maribel Hernandez

Priscilla Lapi-Ryckman

Tracie Pacheco