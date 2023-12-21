St. Lucie’s Nature & Wildlife Digital Pass Invites Visitors to Immerse Themselves in Florida's Natural Beauty

St. Lucie County - Thursday December 21, 2023: Visitors and residents are invited to immerse themselves in Florida's breathtaking natural beauty and native wildlife with the Visit St. Lucie Nature & Wildlife Digital Pass. Relax and revel in the wonders of nature at each featured location this holiday season.

To become an official Nature & Wildlife Passholder, go to www.VisitStLucie.com/nature-wildlife-pass/ and sign up for the FREE digital passport using your smartphone. Begin the journey by visiting each location on the pass, digitally check-in, and savor the nature-based adventure that awaits. After checking into four locations, passholders will proudly receive their official passholder decal, showcasing their newfound status. Completing the entire pass earns them an eco-friendly completion prize - a perfect memento of the journey.

Each stop along the Nature & Wildlife Pass offers a unique experience that celebrates the wonders of mother nature. From lush landscapes and winding trails to butterfly gardens and captivating educational wildlife encounters, this pass is tailored to captivate the hearts of every nature enthusiast.

Esteemed partners in this nature-loving adventure include: Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Ocean Discovery Visitors Center, DJ Wilcox Preserve, Heathcote Botanical Gardens, Manatee Observation & Education Center, McCarty Ranch Preserve, Oxbow Eco-Center, Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, Spruce Bluff and the St. Lucie County Aquarium, featuring the Smithsonian Marine Eco-Systems Exhibit.

Visitors are encouraged to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season and embark on a journey to appreciate Florida's flora and fauna during their relaxing vacation in St. Lucie. The Nature & Wildlife Pass is the gateway to understanding and enjoying the sunshine state's natural beauty.

For more visit: www.visitstlucie.com/nature-wildlife-pass/.