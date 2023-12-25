Ag Leaders to Discuss Florida’s Natural Resource Priorities at January 10th Meeting in Gainesville

Florida - December 25, 2023: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a State Technical Committee meeting on January 10, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) to provide a report for natural resource and program priorities and USDA decisions and to seek recommendations from Florida agricultural leaders.

Participation in the meeting is open to the public and will be available through a combination of in-person and remote participation. In-person attendance is limited to up to 30 members of the committee and NRCS employees at the NRCS state office, located at 4500 NW 27th Avenue, Building A, Gainesville, Florida 32606.

All other stakeholders may attend the meeting virtually using the following Zoom link: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1610056875?pwd=LzB3UDNDTzNJN0g5d2hISVlUclo1Zz09

Dial-in at 1 646 828 7666, if participating by phone only.

Meeting ID: 161 005 6875

*Participants are encouraged to sign on as early as 8:30 a.m. to get situated online before the meeting begins at 9:00 am. This meeting will be recorded and posted to the website.

Individuals who require special accommodations or materials in an alternative format or language should contact Hilary Barnhart, Assistant State Conservationist for Partnerships and Initiatives at (850) 633-7204 or hilary.barnhart@usda.gov by January 8, 2024. Meeting agenda and information materials will be posted on the NRCS State Technical Committee website in advance of the meeting.

Chaired by NRCS Florida State Conservationist Juan Hernandez, the committee is composed of individuals and groups from a variety of agricultural and natural resource interests, as well as farmers. Although the State Technical Committee has no implementation or enforcement authority, USDA strongly considers the committee's recommendations. Additional information on NRCS and programs is available on our website or at your local USDA NRCS office.

Visit our State Technical Committee webpage for additional details and meeting agenda.