Floridians Protecting Freedom: 1.4 Million Signatures in Support of Abortion Rights Will Be Submitted to State

Florida - Thursday December 28, 2023: The abortion rights advocacy group 'Floridians Protecting Freedom' has announced that they will have submitted more than 1.4 million signatures to Supervisors of Elections throughout the state by the end of December.

'Floridians Protecting Freedom' is a statewide campaign of allied organizations working together to get an amendment to the Florida State Constitution on the ballot in 2024 that would block the implementation of laws that prohibit, delay, or restrict abortion access.

The state has until February 1st, 2024 to validate petitions

"We’re confident we’re going to submit enough petitions to get on the ballot," said Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel in a release. "We’re doing a final push and asking everyone who has not yet signed and submitted their petition to get them into the campaign by December 22nd."

The Division of Elections offices will update their website weekly with counts of verified signatures until the February 1st validation deadline.

Voters still have time to make their voices heard and can submit their signatures to Post Office Box 4068, Sarasota, FL 34230.