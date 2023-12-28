Governor Awards Over $200 Million for Projects to Restore Florida’s Water Resources

Florida - Thursday December 18, 2023: Governor DeSantis has announced the award of $210 million through the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program for 27 statewide projects that will reduce harmful nutrients in Florida’s waterways.

The awards include septic-to-sewer projects, wastewater treatment upgrades, stormwater projects, wastewater improvement projects and a regional agricultural project.

“These awards will help keep our waterways clean for residents and visitors to enjoy," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

A list of all projects selected for funding for Fiscal Year 2023-24 can be found here.

These grants assist communities across the state with funding projects to improve and restore impaired waterbodies. The selected projects will reduce total nitrogen loading by more than 1 million cumulative pounds per year, which will help to reduce harmful algal blooms.

Earlier this month, Governor DeSantis announced his Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024-25 which includes $135 million for the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program.

Since the former Wastewater Grant Program’s creation in 2020, the Department of Environmental Protection has awarded nearly $763 million for 135 projects to protect Florida’s water resources. Following the 2023 Legislative Session, Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 1379 which expanded the program to now include additional types of eligible projects –including upgrades and repairs to wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, septic-to-sewer conversions and projects to address agricultural non-point sources – as well as additional areas of the state that are now eligible for this program.