SLCSO: Port St. Lucie Homicide Under Investigation

Port St. Lucie - Thursday December 28, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff (SLCSO) detectives have determined that a 32-year-old man who was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home last Saturday morning was a homicide.

A roommate who returned home and found the dead man and contacted the sheriff's office. SLCSO detectives responded at 9:40 a.m. to the 180 block of Soneto Court in Port St. Lucie.

They concluded that the death was suspicious and the result of a homicide.

SLC Sheriff Keith Pearson is asking the public’s help in identifying anyone whom may have seen or heard anything between 11:00 p.m. Friday night through 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

If you live in the area and notice anyone or anything suspicious on your home security cameras, you are urged to please share this information with detectives by calling 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.

This investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.