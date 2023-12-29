VIDEO: ... 3 Hours Later > SpaceX Falcon 9 Lifts Another 23 Starlink Satellites into Orbit from Cape Canaveral at 11:01 PM Thursday

Cape Canaveral - Friday December 29, 2023: On Thursday, December 28 at 11:01 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This was the 12th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18 and SES-19, and now eight Starlink missions.

This was also the second of two SpaceX launches from the Cape on Thursday night.