South Florida - Saturday December 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Bette Brown to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Board of Commissioners.

Bette Brown - Brown, of Tavernier, is retired and previously served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Community Bank of Florida.

A resident of Monroe County for over 40 years, she was previously appointed to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation Board of Governors and is a member of the Upper Keys Rotary Club Board. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree from Stetson University.