Inaugural Gala for the St. Lucie County 4-H Clubs Set for January 6th

SLC 4-H

St. Lucie County - Saturday December 30, 2023: The 4-H St. Lucie County Youth Scholarship Fund will hold its inaugural, Opportunity for All Benefit Gala, on Saturday January 6th.

The gala is being held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Adam's Ranch, at 26003 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Dress in your best western chic attire for an evening filled with laughter, music and inspiration.

Attendees will enjoy steak with authentic swamp cabbage, green beans, baked potatoes, fresh salsa and homemade dessert, a cash bar, a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Proceeds will support program initiatives and increase scholarship opportunities for 4-H members to attend camps, programs, events, and local, district, state and national competitions.

Tickets are $50 per person and available from the following:

· Eventbrite

· Big Johns Feed and Western Wear at 6100 Orange Ave., Fort Pierce - cash, check or Venmo accepted

· St. Lucie County 4-H Office at 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce

For more information, contact Terri Zuidema at 772-462-1285 or email tzuidema1@ufl.edu.

4-H is the youth development program of the land-grant university system and Cooperative Extension System. The program provides hands-on educational programs and experiences for youth ages five to 18 with the objective of developing youth as individuals and as responsible and productive citizens.

In Florida, 4-H is administered by University of Florida/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University. Learn more at florida4h.org. If you are interested in investing in the future of 4-H camps, contact Caylin Hilton at grow4H@ifas.ufl.edu.