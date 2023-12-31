Dispose of Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays to Prevent Fires

Florida - Sunday December 31, 2023: State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to make sure their live Christmas trees are disposed of quickly after the holidays.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), leaving a live tree up past December greatly increases the chances of a fire incident, as nearly 33 percent of Christmas tree fires occur in January.

“While keeping the Christmas tree up to enjoy it a little bit longer can be tempting, I encourage Floridians to protect your friends, family, and your neighbors by taking down and dispose of your tree as quickly and safely as possible to prevent a fire-related tragedy," said Patronis. "Check your local community for disposal programs and never leave a dry tree sitting in a carport or garage. Dry Christmas trees pose a serious fire hazard and properly disposing of the tree can prevent starting off the New Year with potential disaster.”

Four Tips for Holiday Decoration Disposal & Storage:

