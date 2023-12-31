Seven Appointed to the Florida Trauma System Advisory Council

Florida - Sunday December 31, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed seven people to the Florida Trauma System Advisory Council. They are:

Dr. Darwin Ang: Dr. Ang is the Trauma Medical Director at HCA Florida Ocala and a Professor of Surgery and Program Director of General Surgery Residency at the University of Central Florida. He is a former fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the Southeastern Surgical Society. Dr. Ang earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Florida State University, his master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Florida.

Dr. Angus Jameson: Dr. Jameson is the State Emergency Medical Services Medical Director for the State of Florida. Previously, he was an Affiliate Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of South Florida. Dr. Jameson earned his bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from New College of Florida, his master’s degree in public health from the University of Albany and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Albany Medical College.

Dr. Mark McKenney: Dr. McKenney is the Chief of Trauma Surgery and Program Director for the General Surgery Program at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. He currently serves as a member of the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital Board of Trustees. Dr. McKenney earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Michigan.

Peter Powers: Powers is the Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Healthcare System. Active in his community, he serves on the Broward Regional Health Planning Council, is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a member of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Council. Powers earned his bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Sydney.

Madonna Stotsenburg: Stotsenburg is the Director of Trauma and Emergency Services at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She is a veteran of the Kentucky National Guard and received the 2021 “Nurse of the Year” Award from the Palm Beach County Medical Society. Stotsenburg earned her bachelor’s degree in health services administration from Weber State University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Miami, her master’s degree in business administration from Florida International University and her doctorate degree in nursing from the University of Central Florida.

Jennifer Sweeney: Sweeney is the Trauma Program Manager at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Trauma Special Advisory Committee and previously served as President of the Emergency Nurses Association, Manasota Chapter. Sweeney earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Nevada, her master’s degree in nursing education from South University and her doctorate in nursing from Walden University.

Dr. Tracy Zito: Dr. Zito is the Trauma Medical Director and Trauma Surgeon at Orlando Health. She is a veteran of the United States Navy. Active in her community, she currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Florida Committee on Trauma and as the Secretary of the Florida Chapter of the American College of Surgeons and is a member of the American and Eastern Associations for the Surgery of Trauma. Dr. Zito earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Scranton and her Doctor of Medicine degree from Thomas Jefferson University.