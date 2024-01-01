Embrace New Technology with Free Classes at St. Lucie County Libraries

St. Lucie County - Monday January 1, 2024: Embrace new technology with free classes from the St. Lucie County Library System as staff hosts a variety of sessions focusing on everything from cloud-based storage to smartphone basics. In addition to scheduled classes, all six branch libraries offer one-on-one technology assistance by appointment.

Classes for January include:



Tuesday, Jan. 2 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Online Storage at the Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie . Learn about alternatives to flash drives with this class on online storage. We’ll cover free and convenient options like the cloud.



Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. – Understanding the Cloud at the Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Everyone talks about the cloud, but what exactly is it? How does it work and how can it help you? Get the answers during this class.



Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Online Storage (in Spanish) at the Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Learn about alternatives to flash drives with this class on online storage. We’ll cover free and convenient options like the cloud. Program presented in Spanish. Almacenamiento en la nube – español Aprende sobre los alternativos a las memorias USB con esta clase de almacenamiento en la nube. Vamos a cubrir opciones gratis y conveniente como la nube. Programa presentado en español.



Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. - Virtual Reality Experience at the Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive in Fort Pierce. Immerse yourself in a 3-D world. All ages welcome. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.



Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. to noon - Online Storage at the Pruitt Campus Library, 500 NW California Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Learn about several alternatives to flash drives with this class on online storage. We will cover free and convenient options like Google Drive/docs and email attachments.



Friday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. - What Device Should I Get? at the Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive in Fort Pierce. Learn how to choose the right device to fit your needs.



Saturday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. – Free E-Books, Music & Movies at the Port St. Lucie Branch, 180 S.W. Prima Vista Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Your library card gives you access to a lot more than just books. Learn how to stream movies and music, download books, comics and more.



Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m. - Award Winning Films with Kanopy at the Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Discover the newest free resource available with your library card that hosts a collection of award-winning films plus children’s content. Learn the ins and outs of Kanopy with this class.



Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Android Basics at the Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Get to know the basic functions and uses of your Android phone or tablet.



Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 3 to 4 p.m. - Intro to Apple iPhone at the Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce. Did you get a new iPhone for Christmas or need a refresher? Come join us for an hour of iPhone instruction. We will cover topics such as contacts, photos, privacy and a few other great features.



Friday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. - Library Resources at the Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive in Fort Pierce. Discover all the free resources available with your library card, from video streaming to free music downloads and much more.



Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. - Windows Computer & Laptop Basics at the Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Are you completely new to computers or have trouble using them? This class covers the basics from powering it on to file management.



Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Android Basics (in Spanish) at the Lewis Branch, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. in Port St. Lucie.Get to know the basics functions and uses of your Android phone or tablet. Program presented in Spanish. Básicos de Android– español. Hágase familiar con las funciones y los usos básicos de su teléfono o tableta de Android. Programa presentado en español.



Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 3 to 4 p.m. - Online Safety at the Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce. Access files anywhere with online storage. We will discuss several alternatives to flash drives. Learn convenient options like Google Drive/Docs and email attachments.



Thursday, Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m. – Android Basics at the Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. If you’re new to Android and want to learn the ropes, then this class is for you. We will cover calls, texts, setting adjustments and more.



Friday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon - Job-Hunting & Interviews 101 at the Pruitt Campus Library, 500 NW California Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Put yourself ahead of the pack by paying attention to simple details in your search, your résumé and interviews.



Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. – Virtual Reality at the Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd. in Port St. Lucie. Take this chance to use VR Goggles and step into a virtual world. Choose from popular games such as Beat Saber, Ocean Rift and Rollercoasters. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.



Tuesday, Jan. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. - Cricut Valentine’s Cards at the Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce. Have you ever wondered if a Cricut machine is something you would like? Or maybe you got one for the holidays and don’t know what to do with it? Come make a Valentine card for that special someone. All supplies included. Class is limited to the first eight participants. No registration required.

For residents who would like more individual assistance, all six branch libraries offer one-on-one technology help for adults by appointment. Adults can contact their local branch library to schedule a session. Please remember to bring all your passwords, St. Lucie County library card and make sure all your devices are fully charged.

For more information about St. Lucie County Library programs, visit: www.stlucielibrary.org.