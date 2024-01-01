Martin County: New Requirements for Witnesses on Property Documents Begin Today, January 1, 2024

Martin COunty - Monday January 1, 2024: Starting January 1, 2024, certain documents recorded in Martin County’s Official Records must include the post office address of each witness, in addition to the name of each witness. As a result of legislative changes to section 695.26, Florida Statutes, the Clerk’s office cannot accept documents submitted for recording without the required witness address information.

This new requirement applies to any “instrument by which the title to real property or any interest therein is conveyed, assigned, encumbered, or otherwise disposed of.” All deeds and easements notarized in Florida require witness names, so these documents will now also require witness addresses.

“Property fraud is a real problem, especially here in Florida,” said Clerk Timmann. “In 2023, Clerks of Court partnered with the Florida legislature to combat property fraud in our state, and we will continue these efforts. This new requirement is an additional layer of protection for property owners. If you are a property owner and haven’t already done so, I encourage you to register for our free Property Fraud Alert service.” To learn more about Property Fraud Alert, visit: Martin County Clerk - Property Fraud Alert.

For additional information, please contact the Clerk’s Official Records Division

(772) 288-5551 or OfficialRecords@martinclerk.com or visit www.MartinClerk.com.