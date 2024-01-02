Brightline: Railroad Crossing Closures in Melbourne

Melbourne - Tuesday January 2, 2024: Beginning Friday, January 5, 2024, seven railroad crossings in Melbourne in Brevard County will close in two phases. The closures range from six to eight days.

The closings are necessary in order to allow Brightline to finish crossing rehabilitation work on the existing track, and roadway profile improvements over the tracks to improve ride quality.

Motorists should proceed with extra caution through work zones and adhere to posted detour signs, speed limits,and other signage.

PHASE 1 Closures

- Railroad Crossings at:



Hibiscus Blvd.

New Haven Ave.

- Full road closure 7 a.m., Friday, January 5 to 7 p.m., through Wednesday, January 10.

Hibiscus Blvd. Detour Information



Eastbound Hibiscus Blvd. traffic will be directed to head south on Hickory St. to Strawbridge Ave., travel east on Strawbridge Ave. to US-1 and travel north on US-1 to access Hibiscus Blvd.

Westbound Hibiscus Blvd. traffic will be directed to travel south on US-1 to Strawbridge Ave., travel west on Strawbridge Ave. to Hickory St. and travel north on Hickory St. to access Hibiscus Blvd.

New Haven Ave. Detour Information



Eastbound New Haven Ave. traffic will be directed north on Waverly Pl. to Strawbridge Ave., travel east on Strawbridge Ave. to US-1 and travel south on US-1.

Westbound New Haven Ave. will be directed to head north on US-1 to Strawbridge Ave., travel west on Strawbridge Ave. to Waverly Pl. and travel south on Waverly Pl. to access New Haven Ave.

PHASE 2 Closures

– Railroad Crossings at:



Silver Palm Ave.

Seminole Ave.

Fee Ave.

Lincoln Ave.

Palmetto Ave.

- Full road closure 7 a.m., Wednesday, January 17 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 24.

Detour Information



All eastbound traffic from Silver Palm, Seminole, Fee, Lincoln and Palmetto Aves. will be directed to travel south on Waverly Pl. to New Haven Ave., travel east on New Haven Ave. to US-1 and travel north on US-1.

All westbound traffic from Silver Palm, Seminole, Fee, Lincoln and Palmetto Aves. will be directed to travel north on US-1 to Hibiscus Blvd., travel west on Hibiscus Blvd. to Hickory St. and travel south on Hickory St. to access Silver Palm, Seminole, Fee, Lincoln, Palmetto and Strawbridge Aves.

Railroad construction information can also be found on the Brightline website.