Fort Pierce: New Edition of the Florida Building Code Took Effect December 31
Fort Pierce - Friday December 29, 2023: A new edition of the Florida Building Code (2023) took effect on Dec. 31, 2023.
- New submittals received online PRIOR to December 31 will be governed by the current edition (2020).
- Those received on December 31 or later will be governed by the new edition (2023).
New applications will be available on the Fort Pierce Building Department website at: www.cityoffortpierce.com/131/Building-Department, or email the Building Department at ftpbuilding@cityoffortpierce.com to receive the new application.