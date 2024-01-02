Donate
Fort Pierce: New Edition of the Florida Building Code Took Effect December 31

WQCS | By WQCS
Published January 2, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST
From layout plans and building permits to the solid foundations, intricate structural work, rising framework, roofing, and the final exterior. A visual narrative of construction, where each phase contributes to the realization of a remarkable edifice

Fort Pierce - Friday December 29, 2023: A new edition of the Florida Building Code (2023) took effect on Dec. 31, 2023.

  • New submittals received online PRIOR to December 31 will be governed by the current edition (2020).
  • Those received on December 31 or later will be governed by the new edition (2023).

New applications will be available on the Fort Pierce Building Department website at: www.cityoffortpierce.com/131/Building-Department, or email the Building Department at ftpbuilding@cityoffortpierce.com to receive the new application.
