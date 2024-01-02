Fort Pierce: New Edition of the Florida Building Code Took Effect December 31

Fort Pierce - Friday December 29, 2023: A new edition of the Florida Building Code (2023) took effect on Dec. 31, 2023.



New submittals received online PRIOR to December 31 will be governed by the current edition (2020).



Those received on December 31 or later will be governed by the new edition (2023).

New applications will be available on the Fort Pierce Building Department website at: www.cityoffortpierce.com/131/Building-Department, or email the Building Department at ftpbuilding@cityoffortpierce.com to receive the new application.