MCSO: 60-year old Shaun Dougherty Charged With Two Counts of Attempted Murder

Martin County - Tuesday January 2, 2024: Martin County Detectives have charged 60-year old Shaun Dougherty with two counts of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting his girlfriend and her adult daughter.

Both victims were transported to the hospital were expected to recover.

The shooting happened Saturday December 23 at condominium in a gated community off of Greenwood Way in Palm City.

The victims told detectives that Dougherty became enraged after a disagreement and then shot his girlfriend in the neck, and then in the leg as she tried to run. His girlfriend's adult daughter, who was in the home at the time, ran out of her bedroom after hearing the shots and tried to flee, but she was then shot as well.

Eventually both women were able to get out of their condo to a neighbors and 911 was called.

The MCSO SWAT Team was called in and forced Dougherty to come out and surrender. He was booked into the Martin COunty jail without bond.