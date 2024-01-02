MCSO: Miami Man Arrested on Burglary Charge

Martin County - Tuesday January 2, 2024: The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has arrested 56-year old Hernando De Jesus Ramirez of Miami last month on a burglary charge.

Ramirez is accused of breaking into a commercial structure and stealing copper wiring.

MCSO Road Patrol Sheriff Deputy Abner Urribiera, who was doing zone checks, spotted suspicious activity at the commercial structure. He stopped, conducted a investigation, and arrested Ramirez.

Ramirez was booked into the Martin County jail and charged with burglary.