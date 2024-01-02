MCSO Special Investigations Detectives Arrest 3 Suspects in the Largest Ever Seizure of Fentanyl in Martin County History

MCSO

MCSO

Martin County - Tuesday January 2, 2024: Martin County Sheriff Special Investigations detectives seized 10,000 freshly pressed fentanyl pills last week. The pills had an estimated street value of $300,000.

Three suspects were arrested and they have been identified as 30-year-old Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 26-year-old Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz and 36-year-old Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo. All three suspects are from New York. They have been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.

According to a release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the three suspects are suspected of being a part of a larger drug trafficking ring.

Their arrest, and the seizure of the fentanyl their accused of possessing, took place in the parking lot of a retail shopping center on Federal Highway last Wednesday, December 27th.