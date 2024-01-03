VIDEO: Multiple Units Battle Stuart Home Fire; 6 People Displaced

Stuart fire 1.mp4

Martin County - Wednesday January 3, 2024: An early morning fire in Stuart destroyed a home and displaced 4 adults and 2 children.

Multiple Martin County Fire & Rescue units responded to the blaze at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday which occurred at 782 NW Sunset Drive in the North River Shores neighborhood.

They found a 1,700 square foot house with the attic ablaze, threatening to spread out of control. The firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control and put the fire out.

The house sustained significant damage, but the adults and children and their 2 dogs and 2 birds got out unharmed.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.