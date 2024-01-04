VIDEO: Falcon 9 Puts Swedish Internet Satellite Into Geostationary Orbit; First Launch of the Year from the Cape

Cape Canaveral - Thursday January 4, 2024: SpaceX successfully launched the Ovzon 3 satellite last evening from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket pushed the Swedish broadband internet satellite into a into a geostationary orbit. This was the first privately-funded Swedish satellite to be launched.

This was the first launch of the year from the Cape, and the 10th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, and five Starlink missions.