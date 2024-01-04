PSLPD: Paul Dawson Charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 4, 2023: Detectives with the Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Major Crimes Unit have charged 27-year-old Paul Dawson with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The charge stems from an incident early last Saturday morning, December 30th. PSLPD got a call around 2 a.m. from someone who reported that several shots had been fired at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of NW Moorhen Trail.

When officers arrived at the scene, several shell casings were found in the stairwell of one of the buildings. No one had been injured by the gunfire, but they learned the name and apartment number of a suspect who may have fired the shots.

A search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s apartment and PSLPD SWAT Team executed the search warrant later that morning.

Dawson was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSLPD at 871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.