Stuart: Two Arrested in Separate Incidents of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior in Busy Shopping Plazas

Stuart PD

Stuart PD Immanuel Nelson

Stuart - Thursday January 4, 2024: The Stuart Police Department has arrested two men in separate incidents on charges of indecent behavior that occurred at busy shopping centers in Stuart before Christmas.

In the first case, on Monday December 11th, a shopper at Pineapple Commons Plaza noticed a male standing near a vehicle exposing himself. The witness called police, and later the shopper identified Stephan McKelton, of Port St. Lucie.

The next day, officers responded to the Regency Square Plaza where another witness saw a man standing nearby who was acting in a lewd manner. The witness took a picture of the man and provided it to officers on scene.

The following day, employees at a business in the Stuart Centre Shopping Plaza called 911 to report a man who was exposing himself.

Officers located the man and identified him as Immanuel Nelson, of Jacksonville. The same suspect who was photographed in the Regency Square Plaza incident.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Martin County Jail.