Traffic Fatal Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday January 3, 2024: A motorcycle rider was killed Monday evening when his motorcycle collided with a compact SUV in Hope Sound.

It was reported at 6:37 p.m. New Year's Day at the intersection of SE Federal Hwy and SE Poinciana Lane. The southbound lanes of U.S. 1 where shut down for a few hours until the scene was cleared.

The crash happened as the motorcycle, driven by a man in his 20s, traveled south on U.S. 1, said

Martin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Christine Christofek reports the victim was in his 20's.

The sport utility vehicle was northbound on U.S. 1 and made a left turn onto Southeast Poinciana Lane when the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the SUV which then rolled over, according to Christofek.

The driver of the SUV was also injured and rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.