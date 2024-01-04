VIDEO: PSLPD, IRCSO, Arrest Shaquita Williams on an Auto Theft Charge

PSLPD Shaquita Williams

Treasure Coast - Thursday January 4, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD), together with Indian River County Sheriff (IRCSO) deputies, arrested 38 year old Shaquita Williams last week on an auto theft charge.

The victim contacted Port St. Lucie Police about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday December 26th to report that a woman had burglarized their car in the parking lot of Aldi's on SW St. Lucie West Blvd.

The victim said they confronted the woman who was sitting inside their vehicle and she said she thought it was her sister's car. The victim then witnessed the woman get into another vehicle, a Lexus IS-250, and she drove away.

That turned out to be a stolen vehicle and PSLPD issued an alert, providing the license plate number, to neighboring law enforcement.

Indian River County officials entered that plate number into their license plate reader system and found the stolen car in the parking lot of Marshalls on 20th Street in Vero Beach.

IRCSO detectives saw the woman, later identified as 38 year old Shaquita Williams, actively burglarizing another vehicle and placed her under arrest.

PSLPD completed a warrant application for Williams’ arrest for the incident which occurred in justification of the Indian RIver County Sheriff's Office.