VITA: Free Income Tax Preparation Assistance is Offered by United Way of Indian River County

Indian River County - Thursday January 4, 2024: The United Way of Indian River County and the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax preparation and e-filing services to qualified residents with an annual household income at or below $64,000.

Hardworking families may miss out on substantial tax credits if they don’t have assistance filing their tax returns. All United Way VITA volunteers are IRS-trained and certified annually and provide free tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in Indian River County. In addition, tax preparers ensure that taxpayers receive credits due to them, such as Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Credit for the Elderly or Disabled.

Appointments can be made online at UnitedWayIRC.org/taxes or by calling (772) 203-5766. Tax filing will start on Thursday, February 1st. Clients must bring a valid picture ID, social security card (or ITIN card) for everybody filed on the tax return, a copy of their 2022 tax return if filed, and other relevant tax documents. For a complete list of documents to bring to your appointment, please visit our website, UnitedWayIRC.org.

There are five convenient locations throughout Indian River County. Each site operates a different schedule, and appointments are required for all locations:

1. United Way Center - 1836 14th Avenue in Vero Beach



Mondays & Wednesdays from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Fridays & Saturdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

2. United Against Poverty - 1400 27th Street in Vero Beach



Tuesdays from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Thursdays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

3. Coastal Community Church - 4720 86th Street in Sebastian



Mondays from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM



4. Literacy Services - 21 S. Cypress Street in Fellsmere



Thursdays from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

5. Fellsmere Community Enrichment Program - 10072 Esperanza Circle in Fellsmere



Every other Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

This will be the fourteenth year United Way of Indian River County has provided free tax preparation through IRS-certified volunteers that are generously contributing their time and expertise to building a stronger community. In 2023, nearly 1,550 returns were filed through this program, with an average household refund of $776, resulting in over $1.5 million in state and federal refunds. VITA is a financial stability initiative supported by the United Way of Indian River County.

For more information about the IRC United Way, call (772) 567-8900 or visit: UnitedWayIRC.org.