AAA: Florida Gas Prices Up 8-Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Monday January 8, 2024: Florida gas prices averaged $3.16 per gallon on Sunday. The state average is 8 cents more than a week ago, yet only 2 cents more than what drivers paid on Christmas Day. Sunday's state average is also lower than what drivers paid a year ago, when drivers paid $3.30 per gallon.

"Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks and that trend could continue in the coming weeks," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East."

Crude oil prices - which influence more than half the price of gasoline - closed at $73.81 per barrel. That's nearly $2/b (3%) more than the week before.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.32), Naples ($3.20), Homosassa Springs ($3.20)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.82), Panama City ($2.83), Pensacola ($2.89)

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

