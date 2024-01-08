Governor to Deliver State of the State Address Tuesday as Legislative Session Gets Underway

Florida - Monday January 8, 2024: Governor Ron DeSantis will deliver the annual State of the State address in Tallahassee Tuesday morning as the 2024 Legislative Session gets underway. He is interrupting his Presidential campaign and flying back from Iowa to deliver the address.

During the session lawmakers will take up a host of issues including health care, guns and child labor laws.

Republicans have made health care a priority issue. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo of Naples has proposed a Live Healthy plan that is primarily focused on increasing the number of doctors, encouraging technological innovation and boosting medical screenings.

Some Democrats may support that initiative, but the divisive issue of gun control is not likely to find any bi-partisan support. Some in the GOP majority are trying to reverse the rule made after the Parkland shooting that raised the age to buy an assault rifle to 21. They have proposed rolling it back to 18 again.

Florida House Opening Day Schedule of Events

The Florida House of Representatives will convene for the Opening Day of the 2024 Regular Session of the Florida Legislature on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

10:00 a.m. – House Session

House Chamber

The Capitol

400 S. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32399

11:00 a.m. – Joint Session - State of the State Address by Governor Ron DeSantis

2:30 p.m. – House Session

These events will be livestreamed on www.thefloridachannel.org.