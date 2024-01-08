St. Lucie County Public Woks: Sandridge Road Permanently Closed to All Traffic South of Juanita Avenue

Fort Pierce - Monday January 8, 2024: The St. Lucie County Public Works Department has announced the permanent closure of Sandridge Road, effective immediately.

It has been permanently closed to all traffic south of Juanita Avenue.

The closure is part of safety improvement associated with the expansion and signalization of the Juanita Avenue intersection with US Highway 1 as part of the North Causeway Reconstruction Project.

Additional information is available from the St. Lucie County Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.